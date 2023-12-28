USVI SNAP-Cash Documentation Due by January 1, 2024 To Ensure Benefits, DHS Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Human Services (VIDHS) Division of Family Assistance, Certification Unit said today all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/CASH households)in the U.S. Virgin Islands of the approaching deadline for the submission of vital Recertification Applications, Periodic Reports, and additional information documents.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Review Due Dates: It is important that you carefully review the due dates specified on each
document you have received. These due dates are critical to maintaining your benefits without
interruption.
- Timely Submission: Failure to submit your Recertification Applications, Periodic Reports, or
requested additional information by the designated due dates may result in the suspension of your
benefit uploads to your EBT card. In some instances,this may lead to the closure of your case,
and you will have to reapply.
- Time Applicants: If you are a first-time applicant, please ensure the following:
- Completing your application packets in full will prevent you having to return to the office
to fill out or provide additional information.
- Include COPIESOF ALL MANDATORY documents.
- You must sign and date your application for processing.
Please contact your case worker or callthe Certification Unit Offices with any questions at:
St. Croix – Phone:(340) 772-7100 Ext. 7159; 7166
St.Thomas – Phone:(340) 774-0930 Ext. 4303 or (340) 774-2399
St. John – Phone:(340) 774-0930 Ext. 4303,(340) 774-2399 or (340) 776-6334
Options to contact our offices and/or to return your documents:St. Croix
In person at 41-B Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00820
ViaUSPS at 4102 MarsHill, Frederiksted,VI 00840-3376
E-Mail – [email protected]
Drop box located at 41-B MarsHill, Frederiksted,VI 00820
Facsimile: (340) 772-9591
- St. Thomas and St. John
- Inperson or viaUSPS at 1303Hospital Ground, St.Thomas,VI 00802
- E-Mail – [email protected]
- Drop Box located at 1303 Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, VI 00802
- DropBox located at Multipurpose Building, 307 Enighed, Contant, Cruz Bay,VI 00830
- Facsimile: (340) 777-5449
- Clients can also check their card balance by calling 1-866-884-2868 or by logging on to the EBT App at
- www.fisglobal.com/ebtedgemobile.
- Office closures will be observed in both Districts in observance of the holiday season as follows:
- St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John Districts
- Monday, January 1, 2024 – CLOSED
- St. Croix District ONLY
- Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- CLOSED
- Thursday, January 4, 2024 – CLOSED
- St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John Districts
- Friday, January 5, 2024 – CLOSED