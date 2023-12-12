Help Police Find Missing Minor Felipe Casanova of St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are asking for your assistance to locate a missing minor on St. Croix.

Felipe A. “Lil Popa” Casanova, 16, was last seen Monday at 4:00 p.m. in D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace in Richmond, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Casanova is an Hispanic male with black eyes, long black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 7inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

The missing student was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, basketball shorts and shoes.

Known as “Lil Popa,” Felipe was known to frequent the D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace apartments, also known as “Red Brick,” and Estate Castle Coakley areas of St. Croix.

If you see Felipe Casanova, you are asked to call police officer M. Joseph of the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command at 340-773-2530.