Hazardous marine and coastal conditions to continue through the weekend, NWS says

SAN JUAN — Hazardous marine and coastal conditions are expected through at least this upcoming weekend. One beachgoer in Puerto Rico has already died. Please exercise caution!

Breezy to windy trade winds will create rough and hazardous seas and life-threatening rip

currents throughout the week.

The National Weather Service has moderate/high confidence that we will experience breezy to windy conditions across portions of the islands and regional waters particularly Wednesday through Thursday.

However, as early as today, winds will begin to increase across the region, fluctuating between 15 and 25 mph with locally stronger gusty winds, especially near the coastal areas.

REST IN PEACE: Enrique Miranda, 25, of Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

Death Reported

Enrique Miranda, 25 of Puerto Rico was found dead this after the U.S. Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police Department followed up on a 911 emergency call this past weekend.

Miranda and three other people were caught by rip at the Playa Escondida beach in Fajardo, authorities said.

Island officials and the NWS warned residents and visitors to stay away from the coastlines due to very dangerous weather conditions over the last two weeks.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Marine: Hazardous seas between 6 and 10 feet, occasionally up to 11 feet and wind speeds of 15-25 knots with gusts of up to 30 knots are likely for the rest of the workweek. Since these conditions will pose a risk for small craft, Small Craft Advisories are in effect through at least Friday for most local waters, except the coastal waters of south and southwestern Puerto Rico, where small craft should exercise caution.

● Surf Zone: Life-threatening swimming and rip current conditions due to breaking waves between 6 and 9 feet with occasional higher breakers. As a result, a High Rip Current Risk is also in place for the north and east-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands beaches throughout the workweek.