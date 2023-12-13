Hundreds Toast Season At GERS Retirees Party

CHRISTIANSTED — Hundreds of people turned out for the Retirees Party that was held at the GERS headquarters in Orange Grove on Tuesday night.

Good food, nice conversation and some wonderful gift bags were available for all of the attendees.

Bringing in the holiday season with some mellifluous music (and doing so with love and plenty of style) was The Ten Sleepless Knights.

“Things are looking good,” one party goer was heard to say as she munched on a wing of chicken and was seemingly stuck to the beat of a Christmas season song as she ate.

Another party goer said that he was happy to see many of his retiree friends that he had not seen for years.

No doubt the GERS will hold another activity in 2024. A similar get-together is being planned for St. Thomas.

Photo and story by: ABDUL ALI on St. Croix