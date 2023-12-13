High Wind Warning In Effect For Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — For the first time since 2018, a High Wind Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, effective Tuesday night through tomorrow morning.

This means that strong winds gusting up to 45 mph could be felt on the Emerald Island, especially in coastal areas and exposed mountainous areas.

Tie down or store things that can be blown or blown away outside. The electrical grid could also be affected by downed lines, so watch where you step!

Breezy to windy trade winds will create rough and hazardous seas and life-threatening rip

currents throughout the week.

We will experience east-to-east-northeasterly winds around 25 mph or greater, with wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph across portions of the islands and regional waters throughout the day and maybe tomorrow, Thursday.

The trade winds will fluctuate between 15 and 25 mph, with locally higher gusts from Thursday onward.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Marine: Very rough and hazardous seas between 6 and 14 feet, occasionally up to 15- 17 feet, and

wind speeds of 15-25 knots with gusts of 30 to 45 knots are likely for the rest of the workweek.

Since these conditions will pose a risk for small craft, Small Craft Advisories are in effect through

at least Friday for most local waters.

● Surf Zone: Life-threatening swimming and rip current conditions due to large breaking waves

between 6 and 11 feet with occasional higher breakers. As a result, a High Rip Current Risk is also

in place for the north and east-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin

Islands beaches throughout the workweek. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for north and east

Puerto Rico, Culebra and the northern USVI of St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island.

● Windy Conditions: Sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts around 35 to 45 mph are

expected across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Outdoor unsecured objects could blow

around or be damaged. Equipment operators may experience safety risk with high baskets or ladder

extensions.