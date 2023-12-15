Lame duck governor frees 7 hardened criminals in time to join in Christmas activities

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan has granted clemency to seven individuals — issuing pardons for six and commuting the sentence of one — offering second chances and fresh starts to people who have demonstrated change, personal growth and advancement.

“Each of the seven individuals petitioned Governor Bryan to provide them with clemency relief, which will offer them the opportunity to progress in their personal and professional lives,” Government House said in a prepared statement.

Governor Bryan commuted the sentence of Troy Patterson, 55, who in 2019 was arrested and later pled guilty to the federal charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking offense and unlawful use of a utility in violation of Virgin Islands law. He was sentenced to five years on the federal offense, and four months on the local offense.

Mr. Patterson served four years in federal prison with an exemplary record and was permitted to return to the U.S. Virgin Islands to serve the remainder of his federal sentence under home confinement. He was scheduled to report to the Bureau of Corrections to serve the time on his local conviction on the 21st. Governor Bryan is commuting Mr. Patterson’s four-month local sentence so that he can continue working and not lose the progress he has made during his time after release.

“Mr. Patterson has expressed remorse for his actions and has served significant time in federal prison for his offenses and the ends of justice have been achieved,” Governor Bryan wrote. “It is appropriate to grant him a commutation of the final four months of his sentence so that he may continue his employment and the excellent readjustment he has begun.”

Governor Bryan pardoned the following individuals:

Irma C. George, 69, a former law enforcement officer, was convicted in 1999 of embezzlement and was sentenced to a probationary period of two years and payment of restitution, which was discharged on Jan 14, 2004.

Delano Sukuma Hunte,70, was convicted in 1990 of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to six months of probation and has paid his debt to society.