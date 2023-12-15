School security monitor charged with child abuse after assault on minor child, VIPD says

FREDERIKSTED — A school security monitor was arrested Thursday night after she allegedly assaulted an elementary student in a Grove Place public school.

Spanesia K. Anderson, 40, was arrested and charged with child abuse, simple assault and

battery, aggravated assault & battery, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Anderson surrendered herself to officers on duty at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police

Station in Mars Hill at 6:39 p.m., according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Spanesia K. Anderson, 40, of St. Croix.

The Eulalie Rivera Elementary school employee was wanted pursuant to a warrant issued for her arrest on child abuse and related charges on Thursday, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Anderson allegedly assaulted “a minor child while conducting her school monitor duties at

the Eulalie Rivera School,” according to Chichester.

Bail for Anderson was set at $1,500.00. She posted bail and is free pending further court action.

Anderson was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court this morning.