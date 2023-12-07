Man, 19, Dies After Shooting In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in St. Thomas on Thursday morning.

Nashai Francis. 19, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at about 10:35 a.m., when Francis was dropped off at Schneider Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the VIPD.

“The male was rushed into surgery, but subsequently succumbed to his injuries,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Anyone having any information about this murder is urged to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, Crime Stoppers

V.I. at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.