St. Croix man charged with assault after tearing gold chain from girlfriend’s neck, injuring her

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with assault and related charges after tearing a gold chain from his girlfriend’s neck earlier this month.

Najeeb Jahhan Acevedo, 21, of Estate Whim, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery-domestic violence, first-degree assault, aggravated assault & battery, child abuse and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 9:57 p.m. on December 12, when 911 dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residential address in Estate Whim, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Najeeb Jahhan Acevedo, 21, of Estate Whim in St. Croix.

The victim told responding officers that Acevedo, her former intimate partner, came to her friend’s residence where she was staying and assaulted her while she was holding her infant child, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The victim stated that Mr. Acevedo ripped the gold chain she was wearing off her neck causing visible injuries,” Chichester said.

Officers met with Acevedo the next day, when he was read his Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement, police said.

The suspect was booked and processed at the Mars Hill headquarters.

No bail was offered to Acevedo due to the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Acevedo was then transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John Bell Correctional Adult Facility in Golden Grove.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.



