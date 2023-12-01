Traffic Stop Leads To Woman’s Arrest On Gun, Ammunition Charge

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix woman was arrested on a gun and ammunition charges after allegedly driving a vehicle without a front license plate on Thursday afternoon.

Shabukah Bannis, 27, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Special Operations Bureau (SOB) officers were on patrol in the Golden Rock area at 5:36 p.m. when a black Acura TLX was spotted operating without a license plate affixed to the front bumper, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Shabukah Bannis, 27, of St. Croix

While conducting a traffic stop, the officer observed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun under the driver’s seat on the floorboard, police said.

The driver was instructed to step out the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted, according to police.

“A tan in color 9mm handgun with an extended 22 rounds magazine was recovered from under the driver’s seat,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The weapon recovered was a “Ghost Gun” with an automatic switch attached to it.”

Bail for Bannis was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Bannis was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court this morning.