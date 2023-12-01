U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks public comment on Christiansted harbor project

CHRISTIANSTED — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces the initiation of an Integrated Feasibility Study and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) document pertaining to Christiansted Harbor for public review and comment.

The feasibility study is being conducted to address maneuverability, dimension and safety concerns in the Schooner Channel and Gallows Bay at Christiansted Harbor in partnership with the Virgin Islands Port Authority, which is the study’s non-federal sponsor.

Christiansted Harbor is located on the northeastern side of the island of St. Croix. The study area includes residential and commercial properties, areas of historic and cultural significance, hardbottom and coral reef habitats, mangrove wetlands, seagrass meadows and other fish and wildlife resources.

Study objectives include reducing risk to health and life safety, evaluating operational improvements, and exploring opportunities to increase economic benefits in the study area. The study anticipates addressing issues of concern for cultural resources, recreation, socioeconomics, environmental justice, fish and wildlife resources, essential fish habitat, seagrass, hardbottom, threatened and endangered species and water quality.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is soliciting views, comments and information about environmental and cultural resources, study objectives and important features within the project area from all interested individuals and civic groups to best inform the study team.

Comments must be received by close of business December 27, 2023, for consideration.

Comments may be submitted for review and consideration via email to [email protected] or via U.S. Postal Service to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Planning Division

ATTN: Kathryn Lebow

701 San Marco Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32207