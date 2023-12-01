Help Cops Find St. Thomas Man Wanted On St. John

CRUZ BAY — Virgin Islands Police are asking for your assistance to find a wanted man on St. John today.

Omar Stephens, 32, of St. Thomas, is wanted in connection to a grand larceny incident, according to the VIPD.

Stephens is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see Omar Stephens, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880 Ext 5207.

This Virgin Islands Free Press article provoked this reaction on social media today.

“VIPD don’t want to get out of their air-condition cars to do paperwork,” Kirk Martin said.

“Again! Always the same people in and out of jail, not exactly hard to find always on the same street every day,” Laurel Brannick said.

“Cuz always getting caught up,” Ayala Cornelius said.

“Did the VIPD check in front of Longboard or La Suerte? That’s where he was yesterday afternoon,” Joanna Wheatley said.

“Joanna Wheatley yes,” Edward Peguero said.

“Joanna Wheatley you know they didn’t, VIPD doesn’t look for anybody, they just hope they’ll turn themselves in,” Lakeisha Adams said.