Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News International News Military News Police News Tourism News

Coast Guard and cruise line save 12 passengers after boat sinks near Dominican Republic

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 10, 2024 #United States Coast Guard (USCG)
Coast Guard and cruise line save 12 passengers after boat sinks near Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO (AP) — A boat carrying 12 passengers sank north of the Dominican Republic during inclement weather, and all have been rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Six of the passengers who were aboard a raft were rescued Wednesday by a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the area, and six others who were found clinging to debris from the sunken ship were saved by the Coast Guard, officials said.

The incident occurred about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Puerto Plata. A high surf advisory was in effect.

All 12 passengers were taken to emergency medical services in Puerto Plata via helicopter and are in good health, the Coast Guard said.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News National News Police News

Lauren Boebert’s former husband arrested on charges stemming from restaurant incident

Jan 10, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News Police News Sports News

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing probe

Jan 10, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Entertainment News St. Croix News

USVI Tourism Shines Bright at the 2023- 2024 Crucian Christmas Festival

Jan 10, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News National News Police News

Lauren Boebert’s former husband arrested on charges stemming from restaurant incident

January 10, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News International News Military News Police News Tourism News

Coast Guard and cruise line save 12 passengers after boat sinks near Dominican Republic

January 10, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News Police News Sports News

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing probe

January 10, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Entertainment News St. Croix News

USVI Tourism Shines Bright at the 2023- 2024 Crucian Christmas Festival

January 10, 2024 John McCarthy