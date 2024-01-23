Coast Guard, PRPD rescue three men whose boat capsized in rough seas today

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police air and surface crews rescued three boaters just off Desecheo Island in Puerto Rico today.

Rescued are Abdiel Alvarez, 21, Carlos Rosado, 23, and Jerry Mendez, 21, after the 18-foot vessel ‘La Chupi’ capsized and the men were able to successfully climb on top of the overturned vessel. The boaters were wearing life jackets.

“The swift coordination and collaboration amongst all responding units, including Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit, COBRA 54, led to the successful rescue of three individuals,” said Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany, U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Duty Officer for the case. “The boater’s ability to establish communications with a 911 emergency operator and relay a precise location was instrumental to their rescue.”

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a 911 call at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday reporting a capsized vessel with three persons in the water, approximately 1.5 nautical miles northeast of Desecheo Island.

Watchstanders immediately directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen, diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon and alerted Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action units of the ongoing distress.

Shortly thereafter, all responding assets arrived on scene with the capsized vessel, and the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit safely recovered all three boaters.

Following the rescue, the Puerto Rico Police crew transported the survivors to the Police Joint Force of Rapid Action Boat Station in Añasco, Puerto Rico.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported in this case.

