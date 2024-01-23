Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 23, 2024 #Republic of Haiti, #The Vatican
Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince pleaded for the release of six nuns kidnapped last week and demanded that Haiti’s government crack down on gang violence, in a strongly worded letter released Monday.

The Archdiocese, along with the Haitian Conference of the Religious, said in the letter that Haitians are tired of the “reign of terror” imposed by armed groups and called on government officials to protect people and their property.

“On many occasions, the Church has denounced their silence, which is similar to an attitude of contempt for people’s suffering,” the letter stated.

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

People walk past the front entrance of the Sisters of Saint-Anne residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince is pleading for the release of six nuns from the congregation who were kidnapped last week and demanding that Haiti’s government crack down on gang violence. AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Religious leaders said they were distressed to witness that there has not been a serious response to what it called a scourge of kidnappings for more than two years. They said the ongoing violence has “plunged the country into an increasingly confusing and chaotic situation” as they called for the safe release of the kidnapped nuns without conditions.

The nuns and two other people were traveling aboard a bus in Port-au-Prince when they were kidnapped last Friday. No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

Police patrol through the streets of downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

On Sunday, Pope Francis pleaded for their release. Speaking from a window of the Apostolic Palace to faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he learned of the news of the kidnapping with sorrow: “In asking fervently for their release, I pray for social harmony in the country, and I ask all to put stop to the violence, which causes so much suffering to that dear population.”

Gangs have been blamed for the kidnappings of nearly 2,500 people last year, a more than 80% increase compared with the previous year, according to U.N. statistics. Police remain overwhelmed and underfunded, with less than 10,000 active officers at a time in a country of more than 11 million people.

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

A young boy rests in front of the entrance of the Sisters of Saint-Anne residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince is pleading for the release of six nuns from the congregation who were kidnapped last week and demanding that Haiti’s government crack down on gang violence.Odelyn Joseph/AP

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News

Coast Guard, PRPD rescue three men whose boat capsized in rough seas today

Jan 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Community Affairs Entertainment News St. Thomas News Tourism News

Tourism Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2024

Jan 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News St. Thomas News

Cops Arrest St. Croix Teen For Robbery of Minor, Robbery By Assault

Jan 23, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News

Coast Guard, PRPD rescue three men whose boat capsized in rough seas today

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Community Affairs Entertainment News St. Thomas News Tourism News

Tourism Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2024

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News St. Thomas News

Cops Arrest St. Croix Teen For Robbery of Minor, Robbery By Assault

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy