Come See Coast Guard Cutter at the F’sted Pier

FREDERIKSTED — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Willow will be at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility on Friday, January 26, from 2-5 p.m. The vessel will be providing free tours to the public.

This is the ideal time for anyone considering a career in the maritime or military to learn about the opportunities in the USCG.

This is also a great chance for the public to see a U.S. Coast Guard vessel up close and learn about its many missions which are so critical to the USVI territory.

Cutter Willow is a 225-foot buoy tender that helps maintain our shipping and supports many other missions.