Come See Coast Guard Cutter at the F’sted Pier

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 17, 2024 #Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility, #United States Coast Guard (USCG)
FREDERIKSTED — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Willow will be at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility on Friday, January 26, from 2-5 p.m. The vessel will be providing free tours to the public.  

This is the ideal time for anyone considering a career in the maritime or military to learn about the opportunities in the USCG.

This is also a great chance for the public to see a U.S. Coast Guard vessel up close and learn about its many missions which are so critical to the USVI territory.

Cutter Willow is a 225-foot buoy tender that helps maintain our shipping and supports many other missions.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

