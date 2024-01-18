Help Police Find Missing Minor Essance Turbe

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Thomas.

Essance Turbe, 15, was last seen leaving school at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday wearing black pants and a black jacket, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Turbe is a student at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School in Bovoni. She is a resident of the Estate Bovoni Apartments in St. Thomas.

Essance Turbe was also reported missing by her family last month, when the VIPD spelled her first name as “Essence.”

If you see Turbe you are asked to call 911 or the Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-626-0759.