Help Police Find Missing Minor Essance Turbe

Jan 18, 2024
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Thomas.

Essance Turbe, 15, was last seen leaving school at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday wearing black pants and a black jacket, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Turbe is a student at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School in Bovoni. She is a resident of the Estate Bovoni Apartments in St. Thomas.

Essance Turbe was also reported missing by her family last month, when the VIPD spelled her first name as “Essence.”

If you see Turbe you are asked to call 911 or the Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-626-0759

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

