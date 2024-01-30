Water Truck Driver and Passenger Injured When It Overturns In Mandahl

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two people were injured after a water truck overturned in Mandahl on St. Thomas Monday morning.

Officers, emergency personnel and Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) unit inspectors were dispatched to Estate Mandahl at 9:57 a.m. to investigate the accident scene, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When they got there, they found that “the driver and passenger were both pinned inside the truck,” according to the VIPD.

Virgin Islands. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and St. Thomas Rescue were on the scene and were able to pull the driver and the passenger out of the crushed vehicle, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the driver and the front seat passenger were being attended to by EMS personnel, according to Freeman.

The truck was traveling downhill when the operator lost control of the water truck, it

veered right, ran over a parked vehicle, flipped over, and travelled approximately 212 feet

downhill into a ravine, she said.

The driver and passenger each sustained injuries to their heads and about their bodies, police said.

The injured were admitted to the Schnieder Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Each patient remains in “stable but serious condition,” according to police.

The VIPD is actively investigating this crash.