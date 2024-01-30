OBITUARY NOTICE: Rufus Thomas, 87, on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Rufus Rendell Thomas, better known as Rendell or Bus’ Dem. This sad event took place at home on January 2, 2024; he was 87 years old.

The funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. in Bethel Missionary Baptist Church (The purple church on the hill) Smith Bay, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Viewing will be held the morning of the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Nathaniel Thomas; daughter, Catherine Queeley and siblings, Wellington Thomas, Winford Charles Thomas and Neuvie Gumbs.

He leaves to mourn former wife, Marion Thomas; children/stepchildren and their spouses, Doretta Dunrod, Althea Queeley, Teega Queeley, Barba Queeley, Eustace Queeley, Marva Willette, Anthony Willette, Shona. Rendell “Dion” Thomas (Nikki), Daryl Thomas (Stella), Roy Marius, Michael Marius, Velda Vanterpool (Leo); adopted daughter, Carolie Blake; grandchildren/step grandchildren and their spouses, including Aaron, Aiden, Amaya, Jaeden, Ravyn, Fitzroy (Nichole), Kanika, Wayne, Demari, Malicia, Shemar, Djaaden, Roy, Joyante, Xavier, Darel, Kadeem and Rochelle; adopted grandchildren, Cristianne, Shantel and Sherel; brothers, Dr. Bentley Thomas, Paul (Joker) Thomas and Jefferson Thomas; sisters, Mamrie Thomas and Emily Lake; nephews, Alston Thomas, Evan Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Bentley Thomas, Jr., Michael Thomas, Malvern Gumbs, Alexander Thomas, Eldon Thomas, Tashan Thomas, Avernell Thomas, Vernon Benjamin, Gregory Coward, Sr., Jamil Hackett, Darren Thomas, Barrington Thomas, Sr., and Marthford Thomas; nieces, Amifa Thomas- Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood, Ferdella Thomas-King, Danielle King, Karen Jarvis, Lisa Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Mirida Gumbs, Minova Gumbs-Cherival, Shahema Thomas, Sharesa Thomas, Shahedy Thomas, Khisha Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Janice Benjamin, and Jane Benjamin; sisters-in-law, Alphonsine Thomas, Joycelyn Thomas and Juanita Thomas; brother-in-law, Davis Gumbs; several other family members too numerous to mention.

Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.