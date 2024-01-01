Cops Arrest Texas Fugitive At St. Thomas Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman wanted on criminal charges in Texas was taken into custody at the Cyril E. King Airport on Sunday afternoon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Fadzai Makonyonga was was arrested at 3:18 p.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice, according to the VIPD.

Makonyonga was initially detained at the airport by CBP agents at 2:40 p.m. based on a warrant issued by the State of Texas, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

VIPD mug shot of Fadzai Makonyonga of Texas.

After Makonyonga was arrested by CIB officers, she was booked, photographed, and processed, according to Freeman.

No bail was set for Makonyonga pending an extradition hearing, according to the VIPD.