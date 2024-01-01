Help Cops Find Kaseem Bruno Wanted For Assault In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a wanted for a domestic violence incident on St. Thomas.

Kaseem Bruno, 33, is wanted for second-degree assault-domestic violence in connection to an incident at the Estate Bovoni Apartments on December 17, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bruno is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you see Kaseem Bruno, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to immediately call 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5535.