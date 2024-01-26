Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Cops instruct you what to do if you are a victim of crime

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 26, 2024 #St. Thomas Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB-STT), #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
BROAD DAYLIGHT ARMED ROBBERY! At Honduras Area Bar & Restaurant St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is currently investigating multiple robberies that have occurred in the downtown area of St. Thomas.

“It is of great importance to report incidents to Law Enforcement Authorities as soon as possible,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

“This will aid in the investigation process and help prevent further criminal activity,” Freeman added. “It is crucial that we all take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from becoming a victim of crime.”

The VIPD stressed that “robberies can happen anywhere at any time. So, it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.”

During a robbery police say to: “follow the robber’s directions, remain calm, don’t resist, take mental notes of the robber’s appearance, and immediately call 911 and go to a safe location to report the crime.”

If you’re in an isolated area, move to an area with people and ask someone to stay with you
while you wait for help.

If you opt to remain at the crime scene, try not to touch anything.

These unspecified incidents are currently under investigation by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, police said.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News

Firefighters battle 3-alarm structural fire at Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas

Jan 26, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News Health News International News Tourism News

Report finds 93 US deaths after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic since 2009

Jan 26, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Community Affairs St. Croix News

Bids Due For Mahogany Road Project

Jan 26, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Cops instruct you what to do if you are a victim of crime

January 26, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News

Firefighters battle 3-alarm structural fire at Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas

January 26, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News Health News International News Tourism News

Report finds 93 US deaths after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic since 2009

January 26, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Community Affairs St. Croix News

Bids Due For Mahogany Road Project

January 26, 2024 John McCarthy