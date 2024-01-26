Cops instruct you what to do if you are a victim of crime

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is currently investigating multiple robberies that have occurred in the downtown area of St. Thomas.

“It is of great importance to report incidents to Law Enforcement Authorities as soon as possible,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

“This will aid in the investigation process and help prevent further criminal activity,” Freeman added. “It is crucial that we all take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from becoming a victim of crime.”

The VIPD stressed that “robberies can happen anywhere at any time. So, it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.”

During a robbery police say to: “follow the robber’s directions, remain calm, don’t resist, take mental notes of the robber’s appearance, and immediately call 911 and go to a safe location to report the crime.”

If you’re in an isolated area, move to an area with people and ask someone to stay with you

while you wait for help.

If you opt to remain at the crime scene, try not to touch anything.

These unspecified incidents are currently under investigation by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, police said.