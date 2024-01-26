Firefighters battle 3-alarm structural fire at Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Firefighters from Hotel Co. responded to a structural fire at 200-6H Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found flames engulfing the residential property, according to VIFEMS. Hotel Company was ably assisted by the Tango and Lima Companies at the blaze.

“The combined efforts of these three Suppression teams allowed them to contain the blaze within 15 minutes of their arrival,” said St. Thomas Deputy Chief Eustace Grant Jr. In the aftermath of this incident, our Prevention and Investigation Unit has initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

VIFEMS asked motorists “to yield and pull their vehicles to the left when encountering any emergency vehicle with activated sirens and lights, enabling us to reach those in need swiftly and safely.”

VIFEMS also recommended that all residents “conduct a routine inspection of smoke detectors, review evacuation plans, and maintain and emergency kits and supplies.”

‘By taking these precautions, we enhance our collective resilience and protect our homes and loved ones,” VIFEMS said.