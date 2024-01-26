Virgin Islands Free Press

Firefighters battle 3-alarm structural fire at Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 26, 2024 #Altona and Welgunst, #Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Firefighters from Hotel Co. responded to a structural fire at 200-6H Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found flames engulfing the residential property, according to VIFEMS. Hotel Company was ably assisted by the Tango and Lima Companies at the blaze.

“The combined efforts of these three Suppression teams allowed them to contain the blaze within 15 minutes of their arrival,” said St. Thomas Deputy Chief Eustace Grant Jr. In the aftermath of this incident, our Prevention and Investigation Unit has initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

VIFEMS asked motorists “to yield and pull their vehicles to the left when encountering any emergency vehicle with activated sirens and lights, enabling us to reach those in need swiftly and safely.”

VIFEMS also recommended that all residents “conduct a routine inspection of smoke detectors, review evacuation plans, and maintain and emergency kits and supplies.”

‘By taking these precautions, we enhance our collective resilience and protect our homes and loved ones,” VIFEMS said.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

