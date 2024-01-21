Virgin Islands Free Press





Cops looking for suspect after woman bashed on head with blunt object outside nightclub

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 21, 2024 #Jala Jala Club, #Kronprindsens Gade, #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
TAG TEAM: St. Thomas Woman Up On Assault Charges After She Tries To Fight Her Daughter's Fight For Her

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a woman was struck with a blunt object outside the Jala Jala nightclub on St. Thomas today.

Officers spoke with the assault victim at the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim said that she was assaulted by another individual who struck her in the head with a blunt object, causing a gash to her head, according to the VIPD.

The woman also explained that after being struck by the suspect, she observed blood coming from her head and asked several individuals in the Kronprindsens Gade, area for help, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

She then stated that she waited for the ambulance to arrive and was transported to the hospital for medical attention, according to Freeman.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

