Cops looking for suspect after woman bashed on head with blunt object outside nightclub

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a woman was struck with a blunt object outside the Jala Jala nightclub on St. Thomas today.

Officers spoke with the assault victim at the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim said that she was assaulted by another individual who struck her in the head with a blunt object, causing a gash to her head, according to the VIPD.

The woman also explained that after being struck by the suspect, she observed blood coming from her head and asked several individuals in the Kronprindsens Gade, area for help, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

She then stated that she waited for the ambulance to arrive and was transported to the hospital for medical attention, according to Freeman.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.