Two men shot near Post Office Square – one dies – becoming first homicide victim of 2024

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Shots rang out in the early morning hours today, claiming the life of a St. Thomas man and marking the territory’s first homicide of the year.

Jahnni B. Thompson, 23, was positively identified by a family member as the murder victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

ShotSpotter alerted 911 dispatchers at 3:05 a.m. that there were multiple shots fired near Post Office Square in downtown Charlotte Amalie, according to the VIPD.

Several citizens also called 911, reporting shots fired, and claimed that at least two individuals had been shot and were being transported to Schnieder Regional Medical Center via private vehicles, police said.

Two gunshot victims arrived at SRMC emergency room, where they each received immediate medical attention, according to police.

Thompson sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and subsequently succumbed to the injury he sustained, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The second gunshot victim was treated for his injuries and remains in stable condition, according to Freeman.

The surviving victim’s name has not been released to the public as a security precaution, she said.

Anyone having any information about this homicide is urged to call 911 or the VIPD at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.