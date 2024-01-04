Virgin Islands Free Press

‘Crucian Rican’ Tramp Draws Hundreds in Christiansted

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 4, 2024 #Bassin Triangle, #Western Suburb
CHRISTIANSTED — The 2024 Crucian Rican Breakfast and Tramp drew hundreds to downtown Christiansted on Tuesday. 

Throngs of people filled King Street before dawn during the Christiansted tramp that was enjoyed by all participants.

Trampers waved cloths, handkerchiefs and flags as the tramp snaked its way from Bassin Triangle to Christiansted town.

Roberto James (above) waves the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico flags as the Crucian Rican tramp passes the St. John’s Anglican Church in Christiansted.

The Ten Sleepless Knights (above) filled the pre-dawn party with the mellifluous sounds of quelbe music.

Crucian Rican tramp attendees walked along the Christian “Shan” Hendricks Vegetable Market site as the Ten Sleepless Knights scratch band played.

The revelers kept Christiansted town bright with excitement despite the threatening overcast weather.

One of the first areas the Crucian Rican tramp passed was the Botanica Santa Ana gift shop (above) in Western Suburb.

The Crucian Rican pre Three Kings Day tramp wouldn’t be complete without the lechon at the end.

All photos by KIT MACAVOY on St. Croix

