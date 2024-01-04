Free Sailboat Rides On St. Thomas Sunday!

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Try something new in the New Year! You are invited to go sailing!

On Sunday, January 7th from 1 to 4 p.m., the St. Thomas Yacht Club’s Sailing Center will offer FREE half-hour sailboat rides with refreshments afterward.

Ride the rail and enjoy the wind in your hair and sea spray on your face. Or take the tiller and drive a four- to five-person 24-foot sailboat called an IC24 or a 13-foot two-person Hobie Wave catamaran.

Each boat is captained by an experienced skipper who is ready to share their passion for the sport and pointers in a firsthand, fun-filled way.

There will also be discounts and information on how to learn more via the Center’s many Sailing Courses and its Boat Access program. Bring your friends, bring your family!

Now in their 8th season, the St. Thomas Sailing Center is providing the perfect opportunity for beginners to seasoned veterans to get out and enjoy the beauty of our treasured waters.

Their fleet of 12 IC24 sailboats and 12 Hobie catamarans provides the vehicle for those to learn how to sail and gives our students and members the ability to see new places from an entirely different perspective.

They provide professional instruction and certifications for those who want to learn to sail or for those more advanced and who want to increase their existing knowledge of sailing.

Come join the fun this upcoming, Sunday afternoon from 1-4 pm,” invited Bobby Brookes, director of the St. Thomas Sailing Center.

No reservations are necessary. Sign in when you arrive, and Center staff will call your party when your boat is ready to board.

The St. Thomas Sailing Center is located at Cowpet Bay, in Estate Nazareth, adjacent to the Anchorage Condominiums.

In addition to refreshments, The Galley Grille will be open for lunch. For more information, call (340) 690-3681. See you on the water!