Education Tells Parents to Expect Traffic Disruptions When Icon of the Seas Visits

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education advises parents and students about potential traffic and transportation challenges on Wednesday, January 31st, caused by the inaugural visit of Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, to St. Thomas.

The Icon of the Seas cruise ship is set to dock at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal at Crown Bay, St. Thomas, arriving at 7:00 am and departing at 3:00 pm. As a result, we anticipate increased traffic and potential disruptions to public transportation, especially safari buses, which are likely to be filled with tourist passengers.

To minimize any inconvenience, parents are encouraged to make necessary arrangements for students who rely on public transportation. Given the influx of tourists, safari buses may experience higher demand, potentially leaving students waiting at bus stops for extended periods.

While school bus services will continue to operate as usual, transporting students who normally rely on these services, it is important to note that delays are expected due to potential traffic congestion.

The VIDE appreciates the cooperation of parents and guardians in preparing for this unique event.