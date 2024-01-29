Virgin Islands Free Press

Education Tells Parents to Expect Traffic Disruptions When Icon of the Seas Visits

ByJohn McCarthy

#Austin "Babe" Monsanto Marine Terminal, #U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE), #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education advises parents and students about potential traffic and transportation challenges on Wednesday, January 31st, caused by the inaugural visit of Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, to St. Thomas.

The Icon of the Seas cruise ship is set to dock at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal at Crown Bay, St. Thomas, arriving at 7:00 am and departing at 3:00 pm. As a result, we anticipate increased traffic and potential disruptions to public transportation, especially safari buses, which are likely to be filled with tourist passengers.

To minimize any inconvenience, parents are encouraged to make necessary arrangements for students who rely on public transportation. Given the influx of tourists, safari buses may experience higher demand, potentially leaving students waiting at bus stops for extended periods.

While school bus services will continue to operate as usual, transporting students who normally rely on these services, it is important to note that delays are expected due to potential traffic congestion.

The VIDE appreciates the cooperation of parents and guardians in preparing for this unique event.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

