Florida teen on wrong flight ends up in Puerto Rico instead of Ohio

SAN JUAN — A Florida man is demanding answers after his teenage son, who was flying alone on a Frontier Airlines flight, ended up in Puerto Rico instead of Ohio.

Logan Lose, 16, was ticketed to fly from Tampa to Cleveland on Frontier, the first time he was flying alone.

An airline employee did not scan his boarding pass, however, and he ended up on the wrong airline, which landed in San Juan.

“If he would’ve landed in another state, I could’ve just got in the car and drove and had him on the phone and say: ‘Hey, Logan, just don’t do anything, stay there, I’ll be there in X amount of hours,'” the teen’s father, Ryan Lose, said. “I can’t do that when he’s in Puerto Rico.”

The teen was flown back to Tampa and traveled to Cleveland the following day.

Frontier said the mistake happened because the flights departed from the same gate. Frontier Airlines allows passengers 15 and older to fly alone and the airline does not have an “unaccompanied minor program” to escort children.

Frontier apologized to the family for the mixup, but Ryan Lose said more needs to be done.

“They offered me a voucher to an airline that just lost my son,” he said. “I want accountability. These airlines are not being held accountable.”

It’s the second time in days that a child has ended up on the wrong flight.

Last week, a 6-yearold boy was supposed to fly on a Spirit Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, but ended up in Orlando.

In that case, Spirit said the gate agent in Philadelphia put the boy on the wrong plane.