Frenchman’s Reef Bounces Back 6 Years After Irma

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Frenchman’s Reef officially reopened on St. Thomas last week, six-years after hurricanes Irma and Maria caused extensive damage to the property.

The resort rebuild cost $425 million. The revamped Frenchman’s Reef property includes Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, which opened to guests in May 2023, and The Westin Beach Resort and Spa, which opened to guests in September 2023.

Each resort haa a total of 486 rooms, and they boast the most meeting space of any resort in the territory, with 85,000 square feet.

“St. Thomas, with its breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality has always been a destination that captures the heart of travelers around the world,” Joe Gould, managing director of Fortress Investment Group, the property’s owner, said. “It’s our honor to be a part of this incredible community, and to contribute to the rich tapestry of experience that makes St. Thomas of the U.S. Virgin Islands so special.”

Gould noted the historic impact Frenchman’s Reef has had on the territory’s tourism industry. In 2016 it accounted for 10% of the total room inventory in the U.S. Virgin Islands, generating more than $4.6 million in annual tax revenue directly by employing over 500 individuals.

“From the moment you step into the newly renovated lobby to the luxurious comfort of the guest rooms, to the delectable flavors crafted by our culinary team, we have spared no effort in ensuring that your experience with us is nothing short of extraordinary,” Gould said. “However none of this would be possible if we didn’t have the soul and the heart of the hotel, our team members, our employees.”

He highlighted one long-time employee, Terrance Andrews, also known as “Mr. T.,” who has returned to head up the laundry team. He began working with Frenchman’s Reef in 1973.

The event also marked a bright moment for future employees, as Frenchman’s Reef Human Resources Director Sadie Clendinen presented a $20,000 check to the Education Department to support hospitality programs at Ivanna Eudora Kean and Charlotte Amalie high schools.

“It’s our mission and our responsibility to guide, nurture, support the future leaders of the hospitality industry, and not just by making financial donations or contributions but in the ways of internships and mentorships and job opportunities,” Clendinen said.

Nine high school students who assisted with the grand opening by welcoming guests accepted the check along with Education Commissioner Dionne-Wells Hedrington.

“Thank you to The Westin for your commitment to the children of this territory, we are truly looking forward to more opportunities for internships as our students are embarking on the hospitality profession,” Wells-Hedrington said.

Dignitaries in attendance included Governor Albert Bryan, Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach, and a number of senators.

Shortly after the ribbon-cutting event guests had a front row seat to a fireworks display.

Event attendees were treated to a sampling of the resort’s food and beverage offerings such as sushi and poke from Sugarfin and bites from Isla Blue.

Also, an entertainment group referred to as “Black Rabbit” interacted with guests throughout the night, taking photos with Polaroid cameras, offering “magic potions” and guide attendees to different locations throughout the property.

The night concluded at Morningstar Beach with performances from fire dancers and marshmallow roasting around fire pits.

