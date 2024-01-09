Heated Argument Over Fridge Use Leads To Woman Losing Her Cool and Stabbing

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An argument over the use of a refrigerator led to the weekend arrest of a woman on St. Thomas.

Police responding to reports of an altercation came upon a bloody scene downtown with the victim suffering multiple stab wounds.

Carmen Alegria-Herrera, 48, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit murder, first-degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon during an act of violence and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mug shot of Carmen Alegria-Herrera, 48, of St. Thomas.

The case began at 11:49 a.m. Saturday when 911 dispatchers were notified of a fight between two females at a residence at #24 Kronprindsens Gade, in the downtown area, according to the VIPD.

Officers converged on the waterfront crime scene and discovered a female who was bleeding profusely from stab wounds about her upper body, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Emergency Medical Technician’s arrived on scene and immediately transported the injured female to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment.

.An investigation revealed that the victim identified as 54-year-old Adila Pineda was involved in a heated argument with the suspect Alegria-Herrera, “when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple

times and fled the area,” according to Freeman.

Further details uncovered by police pointed to a dispute over the use of a hallway refrigerator in the residence where the assailant was seen after the initial fight.

“Officers were able to view surveillance footage along with information from a witness and the

victim which identified Carmen Herrera as the suspect,” she said.

Police found Alegria-Herrera at the La Clave Bar & Restaurant across the street from the residence where the crime occurred, Freeman added.

Alegria-Herrera was taken into official custody without incident at that time, police said.

Bail for Alegria-Herrera was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Alegria-Herrera was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections as she was unable to post bail of

$75,000.00.

Appearing at an advice-of-rights hearing today in Superior Court, Magistrate Simone Van Holten-Turnbull ordered Alegria-Herrera to appear for her arraignment on January 26.