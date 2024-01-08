‘Several Males’ Beat and Rob Man Inside Falcon Gas Station Near Plaza Extra

CHRISTIANSTED — Two men were arrested after “several males” viciously assaulted and robbed a man inside a Peter’s Rest gas station on Friday.

Glen A. David, 27, and Jareem Tutein, 27, were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:11 p.m. Friday when 911 dispatchers got a report of a disturbance in progress at the Falcon VI Gas Station in Peter’s Rest, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jareem Tutein, 27, of St. Croix.

“Responding officers met with the victim who was badly beaten and subsequently transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical treatment as a result of his injuries,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

An investigation into the assault revealed that the victim was inside the service station “when he was confronted and assaulted by several males,” according to Chichester.

“The victim was dragged out of the service station where the assault continued, and then robbed of his gold jewelry and cellular phone,” she said.

VIPD mug shot of Glen A. David, 27, of St. Croix.

As part of the investigation, the victim was interviewed about the incident by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

“Further investigation into the incident revealed that the victim was assaulted and robbed by several males, two of which have been identified on video as Glen David and Jareem Tutein,” Chichester added.

David and Tutein ‘were taken into custody by detectives without incident,” she said.

The two suspects were advised of their Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement.

Bail for each man was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, they were booked, processed and remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

David and Tutein are scheduled for advice-of-rights hearings in Superior Court.