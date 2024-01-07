Help Cops Find Dominican Taxi Driver Wanted For Assault On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a Dominican taxi driver wanted for an assault on St. Thomas.

Marlon Reyes, 46, of Vester Gade, is wanted for third-degree assault for a domestic violence incident that took place near Vester Gade on Saturday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Reyes is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. No information is available about his height and weight.

The wanted suspect is known to frequent the La Delecia Bar in Charlotte Amalie West and the Mi Bloque bar in Altona on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Reyes is also known to be a gypsy taxi operator in the Savan area of St. Thomas, police said.

If see Marlon Reyes, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to immediately call 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext 5535 or 5534.