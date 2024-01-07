Virgin Islands Free Press

Help Cops Find Dominican Taxi Driver Wanted For Assault On St. Thomas

Jan 7, 2024
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a Dominican taxi driver wanted for an assault on St. Thomas.

Marlon Reyes, 46, of Vester Gade, is wanted for third-degree assault for a domestic violence incident that took place near Vester Gade on Saturday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Reyes is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. No information is available about his height and weight.

The wanted suspect is known to frequent the La Delecia Bar in Charlotte Amalie West and the Mi Bloque bar in Altona on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Reyes is also known to be a gypsy taxi operator in the Savan area of St. Thomas, police said.

If see Marlon Reyes, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to immediately call 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext 5535 or 5534.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

