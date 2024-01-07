Virgin Islands Free Press

Hazardous Marine and Life-Threatening Rip Current Conditions Forecast For This Week

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 7, 2024 #National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), #National Weather Service (NWS)
SAN JUAN — Pulses of a northerly swell will continue to spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages to maintain hazardous marine conditions with life-threatening rip current conditions along the north-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Marine: Seas of 5-7 feet, occasionally up to 9 feet, accompanied by increasing winds at 15-20 knots, with gusts reaching up to 30 knots. As a result, Small Craft Advisories are currently in effect for the Atlantic waters, Anegada Passage, and Mona Passage. Seas will likely build to around 6-8 feet by midweek.

● Surf Zone: Life-threatening rip current conditions due to breaking waves around 6-9 feet, with occasionally higher breakers. A High Rip Current Risk is currently in place for all north-facing beaches in Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. Depending on evolving conditions, a High Surf Advisory may be issued for specific sections of these areas later.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

