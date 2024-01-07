Hazardous Marine and Life-Threatening Rip Current Conditions Forecast For This Week

SAN JUAN — Pulses of a northerly swell will continue to spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages to maintain hazardous marine conditions with life-threatening rip current conditions along the north-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Marine: Seas of 5-7 feet, occasionally up to 9 feet, accompanied by increasing winds at 15-20 knots, with gusts reaching up to 30 knots. As a result, Small Craft Advisories are currently in effect for the Atlantic waters, Anegada Passage, and Mona Passage. Seas will likely build to around 6-8 feet by midweek.

● Surf Zone: Life-threatening rip current conditions due to breaking waves around 6-9 feet, with occasionally higher breakers. A High Rip Current Risk is currently in place for all north-facing beaches in Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. Depending on evolving conditions, a High Surf Advisory may be issued for specific sections of these areas later.