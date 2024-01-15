Man Accused of Raping Woman; Then Returning Hours Later To Bite Her Face and Cut Her Hair Off

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who said he only wanted to talk, viciously raped a woman and then broke into her house hours later to bite her on the face and cut her hair off, authorities said.

Brian Griffin, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, when 911 dispatchers directed officers to Dronningens Gade area of St. Thomas to investigate a female that was assaulted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Brian Griffin of St. Thomas

Officers learned from the victim that she was assaulted by a male acquaintance, Brian Griffin who came to her house at approximately 1:49 a.m., “pleading to speak with her, however he sexually assaulted her instead, and then left the residence,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

“The victim then further explained that Griffin returned at roughly 9:10 a.m., broke the glass window to her residence and forced his way inside,” Freeman said. “He then pinned her down and cut the hair off her head with a scissors, bit her in the face and then fled the residence.”

At about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the VIPD Domestic Violence Unit along with officers with the Special Operations Bureau, met with Griffin at his place of employment.

At that time, he was advised of his Miranda Rights, placed under arrest and taken into official custody.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5534, 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief at 340-715-5548.