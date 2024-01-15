Man now presumed dead after boat crash near Thatch Cay; recovery operation begins

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Rescue officials continue searching for a 51-year-old power boater, who last was seen Sunday morning when his boat spun out of control and crashed near Thatch Cay.

About 8:30 a.m. Sunday a boater contacted 911 and dispatchers directed officers to Coki Point Beach in Smith Bay to investigate “a damaged vessel and a possible missing person,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The missing man was identified by U.S. Coast Guard officials as Davaughn Todman, 51, of St. Thomas.

Officers were told by witnesses that the vessel was seen losing control in the water with

only one person, a black male, on board, according to the VIPD.

“Witnesses stated after observing the incident, two individuals went out in a dinghy to assist the person who was aboard at the time, but upon making contact he was no where to be found,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Several citizens stated that they called out to Todman while searching for him but received

no response, according to Freeman.

As of the current date, the missing power boater has not been found and is presumed dead; nor have Todman’s remains been recovered so far.

There is mutual cooperation between the Virgin Islands Police Department, the U.S. Coast

Guard, St. Thomas Rescue, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and Virgin

Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services to aide in the search and recovery of Todman.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, or Detective S Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.