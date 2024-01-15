Virgin Islands Free Press

Man now presumed dead after boat crash near Thatch Cay; recovery operation begins

John McCarthy

Jan 15, 2024
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Rescue officials continue searching for a 51-year-old power boater, who last was seen Sunday morning when his boat spun out of control and crashed near Thatch Cay. 

About 8:30 a.m. Sunday a boater contacted 911 and dispatchers directed officers to Coki Point Beach in Smith Bay to investigate “a damaged vessel and a possible missing person,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The missing man was identified by U.S. Coast Guard officials as Davaughn Todman, 51, of St. Thomas.  

Officers were told by witnesses that the vessel was seen losing control in the water with
only one person, a black male, on board, according to the VIPD.

“Witnesses stated after observing the incident, two individuals went out in a dinghy to assist the person who was aboard at the time, but upon making contact he was no where to be found,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Several citizens stated that they called out to Todman while searching for him but received
no response, according to Freeman.

As of the current date, the missing power boater has not been found and is presumed dead; nor have Todman’s remains been recovered so far.

There is mutual cooperation between the Virgin Islands Police Department, the U.S. Coast
Guard, St. Thomas Rescue, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and Virgin
Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services to aide in the search and recovery of Todman.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, or Detective S Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

