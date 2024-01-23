Man In Chain Reaction Accident Says He Doesn’t Know Who Fired Shots At Him

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A disorderly man who caused an accident with two other vehicles in St. Thomas claimed he was struck by gunfire prior to the three-car collision.

The victim/perpetrator of the accident was not identified by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

The unsolved case began at 1:41 p.m. Monday, when the Patrol Division, Traffic Bureau and Criminal Investigation Bureau all converged on Anna’s Retreat to investigate an auto collision and “assault incident,” according to the VIPD.

“The victim told detectives that while driving his girlfriend’s vehicle, he was struck when shots were fired.” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “In an attempt to avoid further injury, he sped off, however collided with two vehicles at the intersection.”

The victim stated he did not know who fired shots at him, according to CHichester.

Police did not indicate if the mystery driver was tested for impaired driving after the “accident.”

Persons with information about this incident are encouraged to call 911, the Criminal

Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or directly contact Brian Bedminster at 340-774-

2211 ext. 5577. Additionally, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.