Man In Chain Reaction Accident Says He Doesn’t Know Who Fired Shots At Him

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 23, 2024 #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A disorderly man who caused an accident with two other vehicles in St. Thomas claimed he was struck by gunfire prior to the three-car collision.

The victim/perpetrator of the accident was not identified by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

The unsolved case began at 1:41 p.m. Monday, when the Patrol Division, Traffic Bureau and Criminal Investigation Bureau all converged on Anna’s Retreat to investigate an auto collision and “assault incident,” according to the VIPD.

“The victim told detectives that while driving his girlfriend’s vehicle, he was struck when shots were fired.” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “In an attempt to avoid further injury, he sped off, however collided with two vehicles at the intersection.”

The victim stated he did not know who fired shots at him, according to CHichester.

Police did not indicate if the mystery driver was tested for impaired driving after the “accident.”

Persons with information about this incident are encouraged to call 911, the Criminal
Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or directly contact Brian Bedminster at 340-774-
2211 ext. 5577. Additionally, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

