Quaker Oats Advises Consumers of Expanded Products Recalled

CHICAGO — Quaker Oats is advising consumers of an expansion of the product recall on specific granola bars, cereals and snacks because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the manufacturer, this recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select Cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and Snack Boxes that include these products.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed above and verify the QR code on the package at www.QuakerRecallUSA.com to determine if the product is part of the affected lot.

Consumers with the affected product should discontinue use and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

This recall does not include:

Quaker Oats

Quaker Instant Oats

Quaker Grits

Quaker Oat Bran

Quaker Oat Flour

Quaker Rice Snacks

The manufacturer indicates that Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

In mid December, the Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.