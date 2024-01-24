Virgin Islands Free Press

Quaker Oats Advises Consumers of Expanded Products Recalled

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 24, 2024 #Quaker Oats
CHICAGO — Quaker Oats is advising consumers of an expansion of the product recall on specific granola bars, cereals and snacks because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

According to the manufacturer, this recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select Cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and Snack Boxes that include these products.  

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed above and verify the QR code on the package at www.QuakerRecallUSA.com to determine if the product is part of the affected lot.

Consumers with the affected product should discontinue use and return it to the place of purchase for a refund. 

This recall does not include

  • Quaker Oats 
  • Quaker Instant Oats 
  • Quaker Grits 
  • Quaker Oat Bran 
  • Quaker Oat Flour 
  • Quaker Rice Snacks 

The manufacturer indicates that Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. 

In mid December, the Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

