OBITUARY NOTICE: Yvonne Freeman, 72, on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Yvonne Marie Solomon Freeman, 72. She passed away on January 4, 2024. Preceding her in death are her mother, Ruth Solomon, and sisters, Irene Francis and Esther Francis.

She began her career working for the Government of the Virgin Islands at the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs. After three years in that department, she taught for 27 years at Joseph Gomez Elementary School. Outside the classroom, she was a Girl Scout leader, coach of the Joseph Gomez McIslyn Bamboula Dancers, a member and Building Representative of the American Federation of Teachers Local 1825, a founding member of the St. Thomas Swimming Association and the pool in Nazareth, and a very active member of the Catholic Church community of St. Thomas and St. John.

She is survived by her husband, Harry V. W. Freeman; aunts, Olive Solomon and Audrey Solomon; brother, Verne Lynch; three daughters, Renee L. George, Neema A. Francis Gilkes (Bertstrand), and Marie Y. Freeman Anthony; eight grandchildren, Jemar King, Jemari King, Jemoi King, Jahlil King, Jahlikai King, Nyla Gilkes, Dominik Burman, Elijah Anthony; five great-grandchildren, Jemar King, Jr., Jah Niya King, Jah’vonte King, Jah’sante King, Jaasiel King; nieces and nephews, Verne Lynch, Jr., Tanika Lynch, Troy Lynch, Shayla Lynch, Lashawn Berg, Dawn Burner, Ryan Francis, Euriese Francis; close relatives, Lyra Rojas, Monica Martin; special friends, Joan Christian, Lauren and Kenneth Thomas, Francesca Alcindor, Harry V.W. Freeman, Jr., Shirley Colon, Kiyoshi Lloyd Norford, J.P. and Pamela Montegut, Sammy and Nancy Watts, Michelle Rivera-Stout, the entire Catholic Church community on St. Thomas and St. John, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Holy Family Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow immediately after beginning at 10 a.m. and internment at Western Cemetery #1.

Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.