Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

At VIFreep Community Affairs Education News Sports News St. Thomas News

OBITUARY NOTICE: Yvonne Freeman, 72, on St. Thomas

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 29, 2024 #American Federation of Teachers (AFT), #Joseph Gomez Elementary School, #St. Thomas Swimming Association
OBITUARY NOTICE: Yvonne Freeman, 72, on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Yvonne Marie Solomon Freeman, 72. She passed away on January 4, 2024. Preceding her in death are her mother, Ruth Solomon, and sisters, Irene Francis and Esther Francis.

She began her career working for the Government of the Virgin Islands at the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs. After three years in that department, she taught for 27 years at Joseph Gomez Elementary School. Outside the classroom, she was a Girl Scout leader, coach of the Joseph Gomez McIslyn Bamboula Dancers, a member and Building Representative of the American Federation of Teachers Local 1825, a founding member of the St. Thomas Swimming Association and the pool in Nazareth, and a very active member of the Catholic Church community of St. Thomas and St. John.

She is survived by her husband, Harry V. W. Freeman; aunts, Olive Solomon and Audrey Solomon; brother, Verne Lynch; three daughters, Renee L. George, Neema A. Francis Gilkes (Bertstrand), and Marie Y. Freeman Anthony; eight grandchildren, Jemar King, Jemari King, Jemoi King, Jahlil King, Jahlikai King, Nyla Gilkes, Dominik Burman, Elijah Anthony; five great-grandchildren, Jemar King, Jr., Jah Niya King, Jah’vonte King, Jah’sante King, Jaasiel King; nieces and nephews, Verne Lynch, Jr., Tanika Lynch, Troy Lynch, Shayla Lynch, Lashawn Berg, Dawn Burner, Ryan Francis, Euriese Francis; close relatives, Lyra Rojas, Monica Martin; special friends, Joan Christian, Lauren and Kenneth Thomas, Francesca Alcindor, Harry V.W. Freeman, Jr., Shirley Colon, Kiyoshi Lloyd Norford, J.P. and Pamela Montegut, Sammy and Nancy Watts, Michelle Rivera-Stout, the entire Catholic Church community on St. Thomas and St. John, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Holy Family Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow immediately after beginning at 10 a.m. and internment at Western Cemetery #1.

Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Community Affairs Education News Police News St. John News St. Thomas News Tourism News

Education Tells Parents to Expect Traffic Disruptions When Icon of the Seas Visits

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Cops instruct you what to do if you are a victim of crime

Jan 26, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News

Firefighters battle 3-alarm structural fire at Altona & Welgunst in St. Thomas

Jan 26, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Community Affairs Education News Police News St. John News St. Thomas News Tourism News

Education Tells Parents to Expect Traffic Disruptions When Icon of the Seas Visits

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Environmental News International News Tourism News

World’s largest cruise ship sets sail, raising concerns about methane emissions

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
At VIFreep Community Affairs Education News Sports News St. Thomas News

OBITUARY NOTICE: Yvonne Freeman, 72, on St. Thomas

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

St. Croix Rounds Up The Usual Suspects, Including A Former Lt. Gov. Candidate

January 28, 2024 John McCarthy