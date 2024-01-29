Virgin Islands Free Press

St. Croix Rounds Up The Usual Suspects, Including A Former Lt. Gov. Candidate

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 28, 2024 #Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), #Sunny Isle Annex, #VIPD Special Operations Bureau (SOB), #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
FREDERIKSTED — Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special
Operations Bureau executed Operation “Round Up Step By Step” where arrest warrants were
executed on six individuals in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Included in the arrests was a former lieutenant governor candidate and firefighter, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Franklin Xavier, 55, on St. Croix.

FRANKLIN XAVIER

On January 25, 2024, at 9:05 a.m., Franklin Xavier, 55-years-old, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault “for pepper spraying an adult male in the face,” according to the VIPD. Xavier’s bail was set at $10,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

VIPD mug shot of Angel Torres, Sr., 54, on St. Croix. Torres ran for lieutenant governor with former gubernatorial candidate Adlah “Foncie” Donastorg.

ANGEL TORRES, SR.

On January 25, 2024, at 1:06 p.m., Angel Torres, Sr., 54, was arrested and charged with
first-degree reckless endangerment and discharging or aiming firearms “for opening fire with a
firearm causing damage to his neighbor’s property during a dispute on November 1, 2022, according to police. “The neighbor returned fire at Mr. Torres,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. Bail for Torres was set at $10,000.00. The former lieutenant governor candidate and firefighter was “released on his own recognizance with instructions to be present for his advice-of-rights hearing,” according to Chichester.

VIPD mug shot of Angel Rosa, 20, on St. Croix.

ANGEL ROSA

On January 26, 2024, an arrest warrant was executed on 20-year-old Angel Rosa at the John
Bell Correctional Facility for unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny, police said. Investigation revealed that Rosa stole a Ford Ranger truck and a flat-bed trailer on April 12, 2023. Bail for Rosa was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was jailed at the Golden Grove prison pending further court action.

VIPD mug shot of Donna Emmanuel, 34, on St. Croix.

DONNA EMMANUEL

On January 25, 2024, Donna Emmanuel, 34, was arrested for second-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, police said. “On October 13, 2023, Ms. Emmanuel pepper sprayed a man and woman while they were in the parking lot in the Sunny Isle Annex.” Chichester said. Bail for Emmanuel was set at $10,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

VIPD mug shot of Dixon Martin, 18, on St. Croix.

DIXON MARTIN

On January 25, 2024, Dixon Martin, 18, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said. “Martin was identified as the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen from the Government Parking Lot on April 15, 2023,” Chichester said. Bail for Martin was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending further court action.

VIPD mug shot of Asha Felix, 33, of St. Croix.

ASHA FELIX

On January 25, 2024, Asha Felix, 33, was arrested for attempted murder, simple
possession of narcotics, first-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the
commission of a crime of violence, unauthorized possession of ammunition and third-degree assault, police said. “On August 29, 2023, an adult male reported that he was shot,” police said. Investigation unveiled that “Felix shot the victim unprovoked by the Water Gut Shanty.” Bail for Felix was set at $750,000.00.

“Additionally, upon executing the warrant, Mr. Felix was found to be in possession of crack
cocaine and subsequently charged with that offense,” according to Chichester. His bail for this matter was set by chart at $1,500.00, she said.

Felix was unable to post bail and was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending further court action.

