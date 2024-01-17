Police say five people killed in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico

Police in Puerto Rico say five people have been killed in a drive-by shooting that forced authorities to close a portion of a highway

SAN JUAN — Five people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico, forcing authorities to close a portion of a highway, police said Tuesday.

Three of the victims were found dead inside a pickup in the eastern coastal town of Ceiba, while a fourth was found on the pavement. A fifth victim died at a hospital while being treated for his wounds, according to a police statement.

One of the victims is a 16-year-old boy, Police Commissioner Antonio López told WKAQ radio station. He said weapons were found inside the bullet-riddled pickup, and that the victims had just left a cock-fighting establishment in the nearby town of Naguabo.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting that occurred late Monday, although López said authorities believe it is related to drug trafficking.

First massacre of the year takes place in Ceiba

The five men killed were allegedly shot car-to-car, registered at exit 5 of the PR-53 in Ceiba, confirmed agent Melvin Sanchez, press officer of the Fajardo police.

According to the officer, five individuals were traveling in a Toyota Guagua down the aforementioned lane when they were shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of three men with multiple bullet strikes inside the car, while a fourth individual was lying on the pavement.

According to Melvin Sanchez, the fifth individual was transported to a hospital facility, where medical staff later certified his death.

At the moment, the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the facts are unknown.

At least 28 people have been reported killed so far this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 30 in the same period last year.