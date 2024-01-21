Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News

Six charged with shipping drugs between Puerto Rico and New Hampshire

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 21, 2024 #U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)
Six charged with shipping drugs between Puerto Rico and New Hampshire

SAN JUAN — Six people were arrested this week in connection with what federal authorities say was a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in New Hampshire using the U.S. Postal Service.

In custody are: Lewistone Baez Miranda, 48, Euris Rosario Rodriguez, 38, Siul Mary Rosa Cruz, 28, Davie Orme, 51, Sasha Ramirez Muniz, 42, all of Manchester; and Joshua Baez Core, 25, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, the six were involved in a drug trafficking operation that shipped “large amounts” of cocaine from Puerto Rico to the Manchester post office in New Hampshire.

Six charged with shipping drugs between Puerto Rico and New Hampshire

“Members of the organization would pick up the packages of cocaine in Manchester and provide them to Lewistone Baez Miranda and others for distribution,” officials said. One package recovered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service contained four kilograms of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said investigators uncovered about 10 pounds of cocaine that they say was shipped from Puerto Rico to New Hampshire.

“That is a significant amount of cocaine,” Young said. “It’s thousands of doses of cocaine.”

Young said the investigation began in 2020, and to date, there have been more than 5 kilograms, or 10 pounds, of cocaine sent through the mail from Puerto Rico to New Hampshire.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said three of the defendants appeared in federal court on January 17, 2024.

The accused face a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a fine of $100,000 if convicted.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service led the investigation in the case, with assistance from the Manchester police department.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Two men shot near Post Office Square – one dies – becoming first homicide victim of 2024

Jan 21, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Cops looking for suspect after woman bashed on head with blunt object outside nightclub

Jan 21, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News Environmental News International News

Scientists think this weird-looking, odd-smelling fruit holds the key to fighting world hunger as temperatures rise

Jan 21, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Two men shot near Post Office Square – one dies – becoming first homicide victim of 2024

January 21, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Cops looking for suspect after woman bashed on head with blunt object outside nightclub

January 21, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News Environmental News International News

Scientists think this weird-looking, odd-smelling fruit holds the key to fighting world hunger as temperatures rise

January 21, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Military News Police News

Gangs in Haiti have attacked a community for 4 days and residents fear the violence could spread

January 21, 2024 John McCarthy