Traffic Stop Yields Illegal Gun, Ammunition

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with illegal gun and ammunition possession after a traffic stop Friday, Virgin Islands Police said.

Zachary Rene, 23, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, and possession or sale of ammunition, according to the VIPD.

The case began when officers on patrol in Peter’s Rest observed a red Lexus vehicle driving near Carlos Bar and Restaurant with an expired registration sticker displayed on the front windshield, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Zachary Rene, 23, of St. Croix

“A traffic stop was conducted including a complete vehicle check when a firearm was discovered under the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The occupant of the vehicle, identified as Zachary Rene, was asked if he has a Virgin Islands license to possess the firearm under his driver’s seat, and he replied “no,” according to Chichester.

Rene was subsequently placed under arrest, booked and processed at the Mars Hill headquarters.

Bail for Rene was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Rene is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.