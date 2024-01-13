Virgin Islands Free Press

VIDE Announces 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 13, 2024 #U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) is pleased to announce the District Teachers of the Year for the 2023-2024 academic year. Chevelle Simeon, an Advanced Placement English Literature and Composition teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School (CAHS), has been honored as the recipient for the St. Thomas-St. John District.

In the St. Croix District, Chaselle McConnell, a foreign language teacher, and department chair in the Foreign Language Department at the St. Croix Educational Complex High School (SCECHS), has been selected.

Simeon and McConnell emerged from a pool of six finalists, three from the St. Thomas-St. John District and three from the St. Croix District. Each finalist underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, which included a portfolio submission, classroom observation, and face-to-face interview.

Chevelle Simeon, the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year for the St. Thomas District.

The remaining finalists in the St. Thomas-St. John District were: Dara Battiste and Candeya Turnbull-Browne; while the St. Croix District included Annie Errilienne and Chantelle Greene Quinones.

“On behalf of the VIDE Family, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the outstanding educators who have been recognized as the District Teachers of the Year,” Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said. “I am proud of these dedicated teachers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, passion, and innovation in their classrooms, inspiring students, and colleagues alike. Their contributions to the field of education not only impact the lives of the students they teach but also serve as a shining example for the entire educational community.”

Simeon and McConnell will advance to the next stage in the selection process for the State Teacher of the Year.

The announcement of the Territorial representative is scheduled to occur at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of these educators, and we applaud their leadership in recognizing and celebrating excellence in teaching,” Wells-Hedrington said. “Their commitment to fostering a culture of knowledge as we transform today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders is truly commendable.”

Chevelle Simeon- St. Thomas-St. John District Teacher of the Year

Simeon has taught at public and private schools. She started her teaching career at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. She continued her teaching career at Charlotte Amalie High School. In all, she has taught for 15 years from elementary to secondary levels.

Simeon has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Creative Writing from Florida State University and a Masters of Arts degree in Education with a concentration in Administration from the University of the Virgin Islands. As an educator, Simeon said she “firmly believes in the uniqueness of every student, deserving of a safe, nurturing, and stimulating learning environment that ensures intellectual, emotional, physical, and social development.”

In her classroom, Simeon encourages her students to explore, question, and construct knowledge through hands-on experiences. Beyond her classroom, Simeon’s commitment extends to the broader school community. She has served as the Word of the Day coordinator, Poetry Out Loud in-school coordinator, and a member of the Elocution contest committee.

Chaselle McConnell- St. Croix District Teacher of the Year

McConnell values her career as an educator, drawing inspiration from her mother, Ms. Zulma Torres, who has dedicated 37 years to serving as an educator in the Virgin Islands.

In 2006, Chaselle McConnell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education with a concentration in Spanish from the University of the Virgin Islands. She then pursued a Master’s Degree in English as a Second Language from the University of Ana G. Mendez, completing the program alongside her mother.

Currently, McConnell is in the final phase of her doctoral studies at the Inter-American University of Ponce, where she is working towards a doctorate in Philosophy in Second Language Research.

She said her studies allow her to contribute to her student’s success and the academic community is “a field she is passionate about.”

McConnell said she is passionate about inspiring students to learn another language.

