Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Business News Caribbean News International News Military News

US defense official to visit Guyana amid border tensions with Venezuela

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 14, 2024 #Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, #Co‑Operative Republic of Guyana
US defense official to visit Guyana amid border tensions with Venezuela

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) — A top U.S. defense official will visit Guyana on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. embassy in the South American country said, as tensions between Guyana and neighboring Venezuela simmer in a border dispute over the oil-rich Esequibo region.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel P. Erikson’s visit to Guyana highlights the U.S. push for a “U.S.-Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership in support of regional stability,” the embassy said in a statement.

Guyana and Venezuela agreed last month to avoid any use of force in their long-running feud over the Esequibo territory.

The 160,000-square-km (62,000-square-mile) region is generally recognized as part of Guyana, but in recent years Venezuela has revived its claim to the territory and to offshore areas after major oil and gas discoveries.

In late December, Britain dispatched Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana, its former colony, angering Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

Western diplomats have urged the government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has maintained friendly relations with Maduro, to mediate in the dispute.

Erikson is set to meet with the Guyanese government, military leaders and representatives for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during his visit.

REUTERS

Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Guyana, Venezuela agree to not use force or escalate tensions in Esequibo dispute

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News International News Territorial Affairs

Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates

Jan 14, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News International News Military News

Yemen’s Houthis vow strong response after new US strike

Jan 14, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News International News Military News

Missouri governor bans Chinese and Russian companies from buying land near military sites

Jan 14, 2024 John McCarthy
One thought on “US defense official to visit Guyana amid border tensions with Venezuela”

  1. Opportunity for US Military Industrial Complex to sell weapons to Guyana for its petrodollars.
    Saudi Arabia comes to mind?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News International News Territorial Affairs

Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates

January 14, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News International News Military News

Yemen’s Houthis vow strong response after new US strike

January 14, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News International News Military News

Missouri governor bans Chinese and Russian companies from buying land near military sites

January 14, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News International News Military News

US defense official to visit Guyana amid border tensions with Venezuela

January 14, 2024 John McCarthy