Cops Investigating Fatal Stabbing At Disability Home

FREDERIKSTED — Police in St. Croix are investigating after a non-resident male was stabbed in the neck fatally at a disability home on Hospital Street in Frederiksted town last night.

The homicide victim, who has not yet been identified by the Virgin Islands Police Department, was staying with his brother in his mother’s apartment at Danish Garden Apartments in St. Croix.

The two brothers were violating the rules of the disability home by staying with their mother, residents told the Virgin Islands Free Press today.

Danish Gardens disability home on Hospital Street in Frederiksted was the site of the fatal stabbing.

Danish Gardens is operated and owned by Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands, according to residents.

Located on Hospital Street in Frederiksted, the building houses seven federally subsidized apartments for adults with disabilities who are capable of independent living.

The complex opened in 1993, and occupies the upper two floors of the old Queen Louise Home building now known as Danish Gardens.

The upper level has 4 one-bedroom apartments for ambulatory residents. The lower level has 2 one-bedrooms and 1 two-bedroom with wheelchair access.

The VIPD did not immediately respond to messages asking for comment about this breaking news story.

Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fatal stabbing at their property.