Couple Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $500,000 in COVID Relief Funds

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A couple accused of teaming up to steal $500,000 in COVID relief funds has been arrested on St. Croix, authorities said.

Kenyetta Riddick, 56, and Andrew John, 43, were each arrested and charged with participating in a Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organization through frauds on creditors, obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent claims upon the government, access to computer for fraudulent purposes and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on June 9, 2023, when the Economic Crime Unit began a fraud investigation after a complaint was filed by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kenyetta Riddick, 56, of St. Croix.

Internal audits by the Department of Finance and OMB uncovered missing COVID funds, police said.

Investigation revealed that over a period of months, $500,000.00 was illegally withdrawn from the 2020 Government of the Virgin Islands COVID Economic Stimulus Account, according to police.

Arrest warrants were obtained Riddick and John on February 2, 2024, police said.

Riddick and John were each placed under arrest on Wednesday, according to police.

Riddick was arrested by CBP at the Henry Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix as she tried to board a flight going off island, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Andrew John, 43, on St. Croix.

John was taken into custody at the Police Administration Building in Mars Hill, according to Chichester.

Bail for Riddick and John was set at $100,000.00 each. Unable to post bail, they were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Each suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.