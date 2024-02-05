Couple parked and enjoying view at Drake’s Seat shot, robbed by 3 thugs with guns

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a couple enjoying the nighttime view at Drake’s Seat was shot and robbed by three armed men early Saturday morning.

The case began at 1:30 a.m. when patrol units responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two victims were parked at Drake’s Seat when an SUV occupied by three males pulled up behind them, according to the VIPD.

“Two males exited the SUV, approached the victims, robbed them at gunpoint,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “During the course of the robbery, a struggle ensued between one of the victims and a suspect, and as a result one of the victims was shot.”

The victims were able to flee the scene and the injured victim received medical assistance at the St. Thomas hospital, according to Chichester.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556. Calls can also be made to

911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or

the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD has assures the public that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence and contributors can remain anonymous if they so choose.

Drake’s Seat is the vantage point where English explorer Sir Francis Drake was supposed to have looked for enemy ships of the Spanish fleet. This lookout includes a panoramic view of the northern Virgin Islands where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea