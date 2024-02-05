Cops Investigate Drive-by Shooting At Sapphire Beach Resort

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after at least two people were shot at — and one person injured — during a drive-by shooting at Sapphire Beach Resort early Sunday morning.

Detectives and officers with the Special Operations Bureau were dispatched to the Schneider Regional Medical Center in reference to a gunshot victim at 1:16 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A male and female victim told police that shots were fired at their vehicle while they were traveling westward on Smith Bay Road near the Sapphire Beach Resort, according to the VIPD.

“As a result, the front passenger sustained one gunshot wound to the upper right arm,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The two victims “subsequently fled the area and traveled to the hospital, where medical assistance was sought for the female victim.,” according to Freeman.

The VIPD urges anyone with information about this incident to contact 911, the Criminal

Investigation Bureau or the Police Chief’s Office at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 may also be used to submit tips.

The VIPD has guarantees “that all tips will be kept confidential, and contributors may remain

anonymous,” the police spokeswoman said.