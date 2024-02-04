John H. Woodson Junior High To Re-Open Monday February 12, VIDE Says

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) announces the reopening of the John H. Woodson (JHW) Jr. High School on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The campus has been closed since October 10, 2023, with the school implementing a hybrid schedule with virtual courses and in-person sessions.

The October closure of the campus was due to environmental concerns caused by a flood on September 27th, in the B wing of the campus which was exacerbated by heat-related issues.

During the time of its closure, the JHW campus underwent significant renovations, maintenance repairs, and mold remediation to address the existing issues. The comprehensive list of improvements includes:

Mold remediation of the B-Wing and Main Office.

Installation of new AC units, ceiling fans, ceiling tiles, floor tiles, and baseboards in the B-wing.

Installation of a new HVAC system in the Main Office.

Deep cleaning of the entire campus.

Installation of approximately 220 hallway lights.

Pressure washing of hallways.

Exterior courtyard painting.

“These efforts have successfully revitalized four classrooms that were previously inoperable. As we continue with ongoing maintenance, we recognize the age of our buildings, and any issues that arise post-occupancy will be promptly addressed, Ericilda Herman, Ed.D., St. Croix District Superintendent, said.

To ensure a smooth transition back to in-person learning, the Virgin Islands Department of Education has outlined the following schedule:

Monday, February 5th, 2024: Faculty & Staff Meeting at 8:00 am at Central High School.

Tuesday, February 6th to Friday, February 9th, 2024: Students will receive virtual instruction from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, allowing teachers to prepare their classrooms for the first day back on campus.

Thursday, February 8, 2024: Virtual Family Meeting with students & parents via Zoom at 6:00 pm.

Monday, February 12, 2024: In-person learning starts at 8:00 am with school bus transportation provided from 6:45 am.

Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, Ed.D., expresses her joy at having students back on their home campus, in person with teachers, emphasizing that it is the best place for learning to take place. She stated, “The reopening represents a significant milestone, and we are excited to witness the positive impact on our students’ educational journey.”

The St. Croix District Office of the Superintendent extends a warm welcome to all JHW students returning to in-person learning. Superintendent Herman expresses gratitude to parents and guardians for their unwavering support, especially acknowledging the vital role played by PTA members as key stakeholders throughout each step of this process.

“We look forward to a successful reopening and continued collaboration with our dedicated educational community,” said Superintendent Herman.